Qatar World Cup: Italian Daniele Orsato to officiate opening match

Doha, Nov 19 (IANS) Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate the opening match of the Qatar World Cup 2022 between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, FIFA announced on Friday.

In 2018, Orasto was appointed as a VAR referee for the World Cup in Russia. In 2020, Orsato refereed the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. He has also officiated at the European Championship in 2021 and the World Cup qualifiers.

Orasto will be assisted by his compatriots Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini.

Romania’s Szabolcs Kovacs will be the fourth official for the match which will be played at the Al Bayt Park Stadium, Al Heedan, which has a capacity of 60,000.

This is the first meeting between the two countries in an official match. They had met once in a Friendly in October 2018 when Qatar emerged 4-3 winner.

–IANS

bsk