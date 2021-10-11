HomeWorldSports

Qualifier 1: Chennai beat Delhi by four wickets, reach IPL 2021 final

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, Oct 10 (IANS) MS Dhoni struck 18 off six balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, making it to the final with a superb victory.

Chasing Delhi’s score of 172/5, Chennai reached 173/6 with two balls to spare. CSK needed 13 runs to win from the last six balls and Dhoni saw them through despite losing Moeen Ali on the first ball of the final over.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out, Josh Hazlewood 2/29, Ravindra Jadeja 1/23) lost to Chennai Super Kings 173/6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63, MS Dhoni 16not out; Tom Curran 3/29, Anrich Nortje 1/31).

–IANS

bsk

