Qualifier 1: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi

Dubai, Oct 10 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said the playing eleven was unchanged. “Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially, it’s a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us.”

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said England pacer Tom Curran was drafted in the playing eleven in place of all-rounder Ripal Patel. “We are fine with the toss, but we’d have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it’s part and parcel of the game. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we’ll not take the match lightly.”

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood

–IANS

nr/bsk