Queen's Club: Murray returns after 3 yrs, wins 1st match

London, June 15 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Andy Murray made a confident start in the Queen’s Club Championships grass court tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over world No. 46 Benoit Paire of France on Tuesday and moved into the second round.

The five-time former champion in the ATP 500 event here needed just 64 minutes to seal the victory in his first grass court match since 2018 Eastbourne.

Murray will face world No.9 and the top seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round, after the Italian powered past countryman Stefano Travaglia 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

Murray had beaten Berrettini in the only match they have played so far, in Beijing in 2019.

“I love it. I love playing tennis. Obviously competing is why you put in all the hard work. In the last few years I didn’t get to do that as much as I would have liked, so it’s great that I’m out here and able to compete again,” said Murray, who contemplated retirement in 2018 before undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

He was sidelined for much of 2019 and 2020 due to the surgery.

The 46-time Tour level winner, currently No.124 on the ATP, didn’t face a break point in two sets against Paire.

“The body is old, but I did quite well today in terms of my movement and stuff,” said Murray.

–IANS

