Quinton de Kock dedicates century vs West Indies to rhino conservation

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 13 (IANS) After India cricketer Rohit Sharma, South African batsman Quinton de Kock has joined the list of people making a strong pitch for the conservation of rhinos, some species of which are critically endangered.

De Kock, who scored an unbeaten 141 against the West Indies in the opening match of the two-Test series to guide the visitors to an innings and 63-run win here on Saturday, said he was dedicating his sixth Test ton to rhino conservation in South Africa.

The South African cricketer celebrated his fifty and century on the opening day of the Test on June 10 by holding his bat lengthwise to show the name “Rockwood”, an organisation fighting to save the rhinos.

“It’s just a friend group I have back home. A couple (of) people know I am doing this initiative with the rhino thing. I am doing Rockwood and the Rhino conservation and it’s a whole group of us.”

During the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma too made a strong pitch for the conservation of the ‘Great One-Horned Rhinoceros’ during the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The opening batsman came out to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium sporting a unique design on his shoes, which showcased the ‘vulnerable’ species.

The one-horned rhinos were being driven to extinction by poachers before conservation efforts saw them survive. They are now on the ‘vulnerable’ list of the World Wildlife Federation (WWF).

Taking to Twitter, Sharma had shared pictures of the shoe with the message: “When I walked on to the field, it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work for.”

In another tweet, he had said, “It was special for me to take up a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters.”

–IANS

akm/rs