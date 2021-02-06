ADVERTISEMENT
Quinton de Kock fails again as SA struggle to 192/8 in 2nd Test (Lead)

By IANS
Rawalpindi, Feb 6 (IANS) South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock (29) failed to get past fifty for the sixth successive time in a Test innings as the visitors struggled to 192 for eight just after lunch on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan.

South Africa are trailing Pakistan by 80 runs.

The Babar Azam-led side had scored 272 in the first innings.

The Proteas, touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, resumed at 106 for four and lost the wicket of De Kock early with the addition of just eight more runs.

The Proteas skipper inside-edged a ball from Shaheen Afridi on to the stumps.

There was a half-century partnership between Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder before the latter was run out. Hasan Ali, who was the most successful of Pakistan bowlers with four wickets, then removed George Linde for a quickfire 21-ball 21. Ali then bowled Keshav Maharaj just after lunch.

Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets.

This was De Kock’s 18th innings without a century. His last ton came against India at Visakhapatnam in October, 2019.

His leadership will be reviewed by Cricket South Africa once he returns home from this tour.

Brief scores

Pakistan 272 vs South Africa 192/7 in 62 overs (T Bavuma 39 batting, H Ali 4/48, S Afridi 1/32, F Ashraf 1/20, N Ali 1/36)

–IANS

kh/

