ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Karachi, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth South Africa bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Rabada achieved the feat on Day Three of the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan being played at the National Stadium here when he took the wicket of Hasan Ali. Rabada clean bowled Ali at his individual score of 21 for which the latter consumed 33 deliveries.

The 25-year-old has taken just 44 matches to achieve the scalp 200 Test wickets, making him the fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. Steyn has 439 wickets to his name in 93 matches. He is followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291), Vernon Philander (224) and Rabada.

Rabada also has 117 ODI and 31 T20I wickets to his name for which he has played 75 and 26 matches respectively.

Overall, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. Muralitharan has 800 wickets to his name and is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (606) and Glenn McGrath (563).

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open
Next articleSheffield United stun Man United in Premier League
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

IANS - 0
Dhaka, Jan 28 (IANS) Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).A meeting among...
Read more
Sports

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Jan 28 (IANS) Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa's interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of...
Read more
Sports

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

IANS - 0
Auckland, Jan 28 (IANS) Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has extended its association with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), including its naming rights partnership with...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa...

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side...

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

Sheffield United stun Man United in Premier League

Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021