Rahim, Kathryn voted ICC players of the month

Adv.

Dubai, June 14 (IANS) Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce have been voted as players of the month for May, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

Rahim, who won the ICC men’s player of the month award, played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka in the month of May where he helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second game.

“Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making. He was at his imperious best in the one-day series at home against Sri Lanka, a picture of consistency with the highlight being 125 in the second match which helped his side secure a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series,” said VVS Laxman as an ICC Voting Academy representative.

Adv.

“What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions. To shore up the middle-order and don the wicket-keeping gloves speaks volumes of his fitness and skills,” added Laxman.

Woman cricketer Kathryn is the first player from Scotland — male or female — to make it to top 10 of batting or bowling lists in the ICC player rankings released recently.

The right-handed Kathryn played four T20 Internationals against Ireland in which she scored 96 runs and took five wickets with an economy rate of 4.76 in May.

Adv.

“Kathryn’s all-round game came through in a series that her team lost. She batted with flair and bowled well too and deserved to be the [woman] player of the month for May,” said Ramiz Raja as an ICC Voting Academy representative.

–IANS

kh/