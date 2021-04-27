Rahul remains 2nd on Orange Cap table

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 27 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul remains second on the Orange Cap table, 19 runs behind leader Shikhar Dhawan, after he managed just a score of 19 in their five-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna stormed into the top 10 of the Purple Cap table with his three-wicket haul during the match on Monday. With a total of eight wickets to his name, Krishna is now sixth, tied on number of wickets with fifth-placed Deepak Chahar.

He is also one wicket behind Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris in fourth place and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar in third.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel, remains the Purple Cap holder with 15 wickets to his name. He has four more wickets than second-placed Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals.

