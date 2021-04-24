Rahul, Rohit move up in race for Orange Cap

Adv.

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul’s unbeaten 60 and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s 63 in Friday’s match helped them move to second and third positions respectively in the race for Orange Cap at this year’s Indian Premier League.

Only 30 runs separate the top three.

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan leads the run-getters’ list with 231 runs.

Adv.

Dhawan is just 20 runs ahead of Rahul who has a total of 221 runs at an average of 55.25. Sharma has aggregated 201 runs in five matches at an average of 40.2 and is in third place.

The left-handed Dhawan averages a stupendous 57.75.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Glenn Maxwell is fourth with 176 runs in four matches whereas SunRisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow is fifth with 173 runs.

Adv.

RCB’s Harshal Patel leads the race for Purple Cap with 12 wickets from four matches. Patel had taken a fifer in the first match of this season’s IPL.

He is followed by the Chahar brothers — Mumbai Indians’ Rahul (9 wickets) and Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak (8) wickets. Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals (8 wickets) and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (seven wickets) are fourth and fifth in the list of top wicket-takers.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/pgh