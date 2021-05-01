Rahul takes Orange cap from Dhawan, Purple stays with Harshal

Adv.

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper K.L. Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 91 on Friday night against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), overtook Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan in the race for Orange cap given to the top run-getter at the end of the tournament.

Rahul, who had won the Orange cap last season, has 331 runs in seven matches at an average 66.2. He has also scored runs at brisk pace. His strike rate is 136.21.

Dhawan has 311 also from seven matches. He averages 44.43.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis (270 in six games), Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw (269 in seven games) and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (229 in 6 matches) are next in the list of top run-getters. RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli is 12th with 198 runs while Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is eighth with 215 runs.

Despite below-par performances in the last few games, RCB’s Harshal Patel continued to lead the race for Purple cap, given to the top wicket-taker at the end of the tournament. The right-arm pace bowler has 17 wickets from seven matches. He is ahead of Delhi Capitals pace bowler Avesh Khan who has 13 wickets from the same number of matches.

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris and fourth and fifth with 11 wickets each. Chahar is ahead due to better average.

SunRisers Hyderabad’s Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has nine wickets from six games and is fifth in the list.

–IANS

kh/