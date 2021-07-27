Railway Minister meets Mirabai Chanu, announces Rs 2 cr reward

Adv.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday met Indian Railways weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for her.

In a tweet, the Railway Ministry said: “Hon’ble MR, Sh. @AshwiniVaishnaw felicitates Olympic silver medallist & Indian Railways’ weightlifter, Ms. @mirabai_chanu

“Hon’ble MR announces cash award of Rs 2Cr and promotion for her splendid performance at #TokyoOlympics2020. #Cheer4India”.

Chanu met Vaishnaw at the Railway Ministry here.

Chanu, who won the silver medal in the 49kg category on Saturday to open India’s medals tally at the Olympic Games, arrived back home on Monday to a rousing reception with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”..

–IANS

