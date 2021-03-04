ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Raj crowd goes berserk to catch glimpse of Dhoni

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have retired from international cricket, but his craze among fans remains constant.

This was evident here when a huge crowd who had come to catch a glimpse of him during his visit to Sachore district of Rajasthan, went out of control.

Dhoni had to face fan frenzy on Sunday when he was inaugurating a school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The frenzied mob uprooted tents and barricades. Dhoni was pushed and pulled and manhandled and was quickly sent back by officials via road to Ahmedabad. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the situation while Dhoni was sent back to safety.

The school founder Dharamchand Jain and Dhoni were friends since Jain runs his business in Mumbai and Dubai. He got a school made in the name of his mother in his village and Dhoni was invited to inaugurate this school.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

arc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePollard joins Yuvraj's 6 sixes club
Next article1st T20I: Pollard's 6 sixes in an over takes Windies to win
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Failure of Indian top-order batsmen continues

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's back-to-the-wall and power-packed rearguard century on Friday seems to have helped avert a chastisement of Indian...
Read more
Sports

Pant is the spark we need in middle: Rohit Sharma

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, March 5 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma called Rishabh Pant a "spark" that Indian team needs in the middle-order and...
Read more
Sports

Spectators allowed to attend NZ men's & women's T20I double header

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 5 (IANS) Spectators will be allowed for the New Zealand men's and women's teams' final T20Is against Australia and England respectively at...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021