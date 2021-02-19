Rajasthan Royals do homework on Chris Morris's fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) While Rajasthan Royals (RR) have shelled out a fortune on Chris Morris, they have taken precautionary measures over the fitness of the South African fast bowling all-rounder.

Morris could play only nine matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 season in the UAE due to fitness problems. He was released by RCB before this year’s auction and RR bought him.

“In terms of medical expertise, we have John Gloster and team doctor talking with Morris’s physio and trainers. We conducted a study on what really impacted him in the past and in terms of the chain scenario or in terms of Covid or restrictions it imposes and how that might impact our season this year,” Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket at RR, told the media on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are the things — like flying and playing and packing your bags and leaving significant effect on injuries of players in the IPL,” he added.

The former Sri Lanka captain added that the fact that this edition of IPL will be played in restricted venues or hubs due to Covid-19 will help as it won’t require much travel.

“This time with what looks likely to be more restricted venues. Venues that are much closer will not require that much travel. That works in Morris’s favour,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

RR’s bowling was weak and they ensured they picked bowling options to support their ace England pace bowler Jofra Archer. The Jaipur franchise has also picked Bangladesh left-arm pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

“There is Mustafizur (Rahman). If something happens to Archer or Morris, he can be brought in to replace. It works well for Morris,” he added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/qma