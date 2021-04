Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl against KKR

Adv.

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

KKR made one change, replacing Kamlesh Nagarkoti with fellow pace bowler Shivam Mavi, while RR made a couple of changes bringing in Jaydev Unadkat for Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Manan Vohra.

Playing XIs:

Adv.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, M. Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper/captain), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/