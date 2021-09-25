Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to field against Delhi Capitals

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 match here on Saturday.

Both teams have won their previous matches, Rajasthan Royals getting the better of Punjab Kings by two runs while Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson said, “Hoping the wicket gets better as the day goes on. Two people not available — Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out, and that means Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller come in. We might have (Liam) Livingstone coming up the order.”

Delhi Capitals made one change to their side, bringing in Lalit Yadav in place of Marcus Stoinis.

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Lance Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

–IANS

bsk/akm