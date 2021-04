Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl in their match against Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Both the teams go into this match unchanged from the previous match.

Playing XIs:

Adv.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper/captain), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/