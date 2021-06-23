Ramanathan wins in 2nd round of Wimbledon qualifiers

Adv.

Wimbledon, June 23 (IANS) India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Wimbledon singles qualifiers here on Wednesday.

The Indian hammered six aces and committed only one double fault as against one ace and three double faults from Etcheverry. The 26-year-old won 84 per cent of the first service points as against 78 per cent won by his Argentine opponent and also converted two of the four break points he got.

Ramanathan, who is ranked 212 in ATP rankings, had earlier beaten Slovakia’s Josef Kovalik 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

India’s other competitors, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina, had both lost their first round qualifiers.

While Gunneswaran lost in straight sets to Britain’s wildcard Arthur Fery 1-6, 6-7, Ankita lost 3-6, 6-7 to world No. 778 Varvara Lepchenko.

The main round of Wimbledon will commence on June 28.

–IANS

kh/arm