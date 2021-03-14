Ranawade stable and under observation after injury during final

ADVERTISEMENT

Margao (Goa), March 13 (IANS) Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade is stable and under observation, the Indian Super League (ISL) said on Saturday.

Ranawade had to be taken off the field in an ambulance during the ISL final between Mumbai and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium after a collision with Bagan’s Subhasish Bose.

“News coming from the hospital is that Amey Ranawade is in a stable condition. He is still under observation,” the league said in its statement.

Ranawade put in a sliding tackle to stop Bose who was trying to run with the ball through the left side. While Bose got up immediately from the resulting collision Ranawade remained on the ground leading to players and medical staffs of both teams rushing to help the defender.

Both sets of players looked shocked as Ranawade received medical attention and it led to a lengthy stoppage in the first half. An ambulance was also brought in and while Ranawade looked keen to continue after getting up, he was dissoriented and was ushered into the vehicle.

Mumbai went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Bipin Singh, thus winning their maiden ISL title.

–IANS

rkm/qma