Randhawa and Singh trail going into final round of PGA Tour Champions Q-School

Scottsdale (Arizona), Dec 9 (IANS) India’s Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh have an uphill battle in trying to secure a PGA Tour Champions card for 2023 following the conclusion of the third round on Thursday.

Randhawa carded his week’s best of 5-under 66 featuring six birdies against a lone bogey at TPC Scottsdale but his three-day total of 4-under 209 puts him in a share of 26th position, some eight shots back of players currently in position to win the five Champions cards at stake this week.

A level par 71 in the third round will see Singh entering the final day in tied 32nd position on 2-under for the tournament. While a top-5 finish may be out of their reach, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to apply for PGA Tour Champions Associate Membership for the 2023 season, which will afford them the opportunity to enter 2023 PGA Tour Champions weekly event qualifiers.

Fran Quinn shot 4-under 67 in Thursday’s third round to take a one-stroke lead entering the final day of the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage).

Quinn, who plays out of Holden, Massachusetts, sits at 13-under, while Wes Short, Jr., Jesus Rivas, Simon Griffiths and Richard Green are tied for second at 12-under after 54 holes.

“I didn’t play as well today as I did yesterday, but I really played solid coming in,” Quinn said. “That was really positive. I had a couple of putts that I missed early, but overall, I think I’m very, very happy with it. I just have to go out and do my deal. I can worry about myself. If I do what I can do, I’ll be just fine.”

Quinn made four PGA TOUR Champions starts in 2022, highlighted by a T21 at the American Family Insurance Championship. The Massachusetts native made headlines this summer by qualifying for his home-state U.S. Open at The Country Club, becoming the oldest on record to gain U.S. Open access via both Local and Final Qualifying.

