Raspreet Sidhu's Delhi Divas beat Ludhiana Queens, claim 3BL Round 5 title

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Divas, led by seasoned India player Raspreet Sidhu, clinched the Round Five title in 3BL Women’s League, beating Ludhiana Queens 19-11 in the final.

Sidhu was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the third time. The third season of 3BL — the 3×3 pro basketball league supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and international basketball federation (FIBA) — is being played at the Hotel Wyndham here from March 8-21. Top national and international men’s and women’s 3X3 basketball players are participating in the event.

Inspired by the leadership and all-round brilliance of their captain Raspreet Sidhu, who is an experienced Indian national team player, Delhi Divas outlasted Ludhiana Queens to win in dominating fashion.

A decisive moment in the game came with the scores tied at 6-6, when Queens entered into foul trouble, having conceded six team fouls within the first 3.5 minutes of the game.

Thereafter, every foul committed by Queens would lead to an extra free-throw attempt for the Divas. This factor, no doubt played on the minds of the Ludhiana players.

Taking full advantage of Queens’ tentative defence, Divas built a valuable four-point, 10-6 lead. Thereafter, it was a matter of staying ahead, which Delhi did with ease, winning with a clear eight-point margin.

“We take pride in being warriors. A huge shoutout to Ludhiana Queens, not even for a second we felt that this is a one-sided affair,” Sidhu said after winning her third MVP award.

Divas were unaffected by the absence of their fourth player Ishika Choudhary, who had to sit out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, the young Ludhiana Queens, the only local Punjab team in the Women’s League, should take pride in reaching their first Round Finals, that too after knocking out defending champions Kochi Stars in the semis.

This Round was the last chance for teams to improve their seeding going into the sixth and final round that will decide the overall ‘3BL Season 3 Champion’.

“Every player is important. Every player has to defend, rebound and play offense. In the next round, every team will be tough so we will have to compete with 100% effort,” said India player Smruthi Radhakrishnan, whose Pune Panthers team reached the semi-finals in Round 5.

–IANS

