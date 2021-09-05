Ravi Shastri, India support staff put under isolation

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday said that four members of Team India support staff will remain in isolation after Ravi Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach, and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening,” he said in a statement.

They have undergone RT-PCR tests and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” Shah added.

–IANS

cs