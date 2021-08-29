Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary scan

- Advertisement -

Leeds, Aug 28 (IANS) India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken for precautionary scan on his knee.

“He has been taken for a precautionary scan,” confirmed an official to IANS.



Jadeja, who bowled 32 overs and batted in the both innings, scoring four and 30, hurt his right knee while trying to stop a shot from Haseeeb Hameed off Mohammed Shami during the first day’s play on Wednesday.

He walked off the field a while later but returned soon after. He picked two wickets in his 32 overs during the only innings England batted.



Jadeja has been picked in the team in the capacity of an all-rounder.

He was preferred over Ashwin due to his batting abilities. However, his returns haven’t been great so far in the ongoing series.



–IANS

kh/