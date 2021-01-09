Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after suffering blow to left thumb

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has suffered an injury to his left thumb and has been taken for scans, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

“Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans,” said a statement from the BCCI.

Jadeja was hit on his bowling hand by a short ball from Mitchell Starc towards the end of the Indian innings and although he resumed batting soon after seeking medical attention, he did not take field to bowl in Australia’s second innings.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who made 28 not out, was replaced by Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the field at different stages of the Australian innings.

India, who are already missing their premier fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who were both injured during the first two Tests, will be fretting over Jadeja’s injury as he is an important part of this line-up.

Jadeja picked four wickets in Australia’s first innings and also effected a run-out from outside the circle to send back Steve Smith who scored a century and was looking good to add some runs with the last man Josh Hazlewood.

India are also missing Rishabh Pant, who was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins delivery earlier in the Indian innings on Saturday.

Pant, who was hit on his left elbow while trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery, has also been taken for scans. He too continued to bat after seeking medical attention but was caught in slips for 36.

“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” said a statement from the BCCI.

Pant was, however, replaced by Wriddhiman Saha as the rules allow a wicketkeeper to be replaced by a fellow wicketkeeper in case of an injury.

–IANS

kh/