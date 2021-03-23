Rawat leads main draw seeding list in ITF men's tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 22 (IANS) Siddarth Rawat of India will lead the seedings’ list at the $15000 ITF WTT Cup Men’s Tennis Championships.

The 468th ranked Rawat is followed by Irish player Simon Carr, Aidan Mchugh of Great Britain and Oliver Crawford of the USA.

Jonathan Mridha of Sweden is ranked fifth, followed by Indians Manish Sureshkumar and the newly crowned national champion Arjun Kadhe, ranked sixth and seventh, while the winner of the ITF events in Lucknow and Indore, Zane Khan of USA, is ranked eighth.

The main draw with a cut off of 980 will have 14 foreign players who will be competing in the main draw alongside 18 Indians, including four wildcards.

N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Vishnu Vardhan of India are the top seeds in the doubles while Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland and Arjun Kadhe are the second seeds. Swedish pair Filip Bergevi and Jonathan Mridha have been given the third seeding while Indians Anirudh Chandrashekar and Niki Poonacha Kaliyanda are fourth.

Seedings’ list:

Men’s singles: 1. Siddharth Rawat (India, 468), 2. Simon Carr (Ireland, 546), 3. Aidan Mchugh (Great Britain, 559), 4. Oliver Crawford (USA, 576), 5. Jonathan Mridha (Sweden, 585), 6. Manish Sureshkumar (India, 671), 7. Arjun Kadhe (India,708), 8. Zane Khan (USA,717)

Doubles: 1. N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth/Vishnu Vardhan (India), 2. Luca Castelnuovo (Switzerland)/Arjun Kadhe (India), 3. Filip Bergevi/Jonathan Mridha (Sweden), 4. Anirudh Chandrashekar /Niki Poonacha Kaliyanda (India)

–IANS

