RCB win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl in their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

PBKS made three changes to their side bringing in Riley Meredith, Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar in place of Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper/captain), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IANS

