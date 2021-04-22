RCB win toss, elect to bowl against RR

Adv.

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

While RCB are in the top half of the points table (in second spot), RR are in the bottom half of the table (in 7th place).

For RR, spinner Shreyas Gopal has replaced pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat while for RCB, pacer Kane Richardson has come in place of batsman Rajat Patidar.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper/captain), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challenger Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

–IANS

kh/bg