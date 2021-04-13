Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Real captain Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Madrid, April 13 (IANS) Real Madrid defender and captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Ramos has been sidelined since the beginning of April due to a muscle injury and his recovery is supposed to last around six weeks, DPA reports.

He missed the Clasico 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday and also the Champions League quarter-finals first leg against Liverpool last week.

Adv.

Due to his injury, Ramos was already set to miss the second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday. Madrid have a 3-1 advantage following their first leg triumph.

Madrid will also miss Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez, all injured, and Raphael Varane, who tested positive for coronavirus.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/bg

Adv.
Previous articleHad to take tough selection decisions for Al Rayyan tie: FC Goa coach
Next articlePerez returns unopposed as Real Madrid's president
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates