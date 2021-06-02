Real Madrid appoint Ancelotti as head coach

Adv.

Madrid, June 1 (IANS) Carlo Ancelotti is the new head coach of Spanish football giants Real Madrid after Florentino Perez, the president of the club, brought the Italian from English club Everton.

Ancelotti dramatically jumped to the front of the queue for the job when it seemed former Real striker, Raul, and Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino were the main contenders, reports DPA.

Ancelotti’s appointment means he returns to the club that sacked him six years ago. Perez was the head of the board that took the decision at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Perez had said then that he had a good personal relationship with Ancelotti, and that probably has been a factor in bringing the veteran coach back to the Spanish capital.

