Record: Mithali becomes top run-getter in women's international cricket

Worcester, July 3 (IANS) Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj became the top run-getter in international cricket across all formats, surpassing former England batter Charlotte Edwards, here on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Mithali struck a boundary over England pace bowler Natalie Sciver’s head when on 11 to go past the 10,273 runs scored by Charlotte. The boundary helped Mithali get to 10,277 runs.

The bulk of Mithali’s runs have come in ODI cricket in which she has collected over 7,200 runs. She has scored 669 runs in Test cricket and 2,364 in T20 International cricket.

She is the only woman cricketer to have scored over 6,000 runs and averages over 50 in ODI cricket. Charlotte is the next best in the list of ODI run-getters with 5,992 runs.

On June 26, Mithali, who was playing her 217th One-day International here at Worcester, had become only the second international cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 22 years in ODI cricket.

After failing in the one-off Test against England last month, with two and four runs in the two innings, Mithali struck half-centuries in the first two ODIs. She scored 72 in the first match in Bristol and 59 in the second at Taunton.

–IANS

kh/ bsk