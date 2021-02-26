Records that were laid to rest in 3rd Test in Ahmedabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) A host of records fell during the third five-day Test between host India and England and Virat Kohli’s team won by 10 wickets inside two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday. The win gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Spinners reigned supreme as they captured 28 of the 30 wickets to fall in the day-night Test played with the pink ball.

The fourth Test will also be played in Ahmedabad, starting on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

List of records that fell in the third Test:

It was the shortest Test match in terms of balls (842) since the Second World War.

Both sides scored a cumulative 387 runs — the lowest in a Test match in Asia, surpassing the grand total of 422 scored by Pakistan and Australia in Sharjah in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

England’s second innings’ 81 is the second-lowest by any visiting team India.

England’s total of 193 runs in the two innings is the lowest ever for any team in India.

India’s 145 is the lowest first innings total since 1909 by a team that went on to win the match by 10 wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s match haul of 11/70 is the best match figures in a day-night Test, surpassing Australian Pat Cummins’s 10/62 against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in January 2019.

Patel’s figures are also the cheapest 10-wicket haul by an Indian in Test cricket, surpassing Ashwin’s 12/85 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2012.

Patel is the fourth Indian to take five-wicket hauls in three or more consecutive Test matches.

Ashwin is the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to take 400 Test wickets.

Ashwin is the second fastest, in terms of matches, to reach 400 Test wickets (77 matches) after Muttiah Muralitharan (72).

England’s aggregate of 193 runs in this Test is their lowest in a Test since 175 (93 and 82) scored against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1983/84

Virat Kohli (22) overtook MS Dhoni (21) for most Test wins as Indian captain in India.

Joe Root’s 5/8 is the most economical five-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket.

–IANS

rkm/qma