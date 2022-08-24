Reece Topley pulls out of The Hundred in order to be fit for Men's T20 World Cup

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Tall left-arm pacer Reece Topley has pulled out of remainder of The Hundred competition in order to be fit in time for England’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October-November.

Topley was the standout bowler for England in their white-ball matches this summer, picking 17 wickets across 10 appearances in series against India and South Africa. He took five wickets in his four matches for Oval Invincibles in the ongoing Hundred.

“I’ve been feeling the effects of a busy summer more and more over the last few weeks. Taking a short break feels like a sensible precaution to avoid injury and the risk of a longer lay-off. Nonetheless, I’m disappointed not to be contributing as the team enters a crucial period in the competition,” said Topley in a statement.

Tom Moody, Invincibles’ head coach, said he was obviously disappointed to be losing a player of Reece’s calibre, but that the team respect(s) his decision. It is expected that the side will sign a replacement player in Topley’s absence in coming days as competition playoffs are approaching.

Topley’s withdrawal adds to the list of England players who will be taking no part in the ongoing Hundred season. Earlier, white-ball skipper Jos Buttler was ruled out of the competition due to a calf injury, while left-arm pacer Tymal Mills had to leave the competition due to a toe injury.

Buttler, now associated as a pundit with Sky Sports for the Hundred, is hopeful of being fit in time for England’s tour of seven T20Is against Pakistan and then the T20 World Cup.

“Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well. I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup.”

