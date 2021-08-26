Relentless Bayern whitewash Bremer 12-0 in German Cup

- Advertisement -

Berlin, Aug 26 (IANS) Bayern Munich showed no mercy with fifth division outfit Bremer SV and marched to a 12-0 victory by courtesy of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s four goals at the close of the first round of the Germany Cup on Wednesday.

Germany’s richest club took business seriously from the starting whistle and established a five-goal lead within 35 minutes before another seven goals in the second half left no doubt on their progression into the second round.

- Advertisement -

Bayern needed no warm-up and broke the deadlock with only eight minutes played when Leroy Sane assisted Choupo-Moting, who scored with a turning shot into the roof of the net, reports Xinhua.

Choupo-Moting remained in the thick of things and traded passes with Jamal Musiala, who penetrated the box before drilling the 2-0 lead into the far post corner in the 16th minute.

- Advertisement -

The Bremer SV helped Bayern Munich to make it three in the 27th minute as Jan-Luca Warm cleared Musiala’s attempt into the wrong goal.

The hosts were unable to put up resistance before the break meanwhile Choupo-Moting wrapped up his first-half hat trick after scoring a brace within seven minutes ahead of the break.

- Advertisement -

To make things worse for the underdog, the German giants continued on the front foot and picked up where they left off as Malik Tillman intercepted a misplaced pass before making it 6-0 on the scoreboard, two minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, Musiala sealed his brace after hammering Choupo-Moting’s build-work into the top right corner.

It seemed like Bayern had enough but with 65 minutes gone Leroy Sane tapped home Omar Richards’ lay-up.

Things went from bad to worse in the 77th minute as Ugo Nobile committed a professional foul to receive his marching orders.

Relentless Bayern remained in search of more goals as Michael Cuisance made it 9-0 before Choupo-Moting snatched his fourth goal of the night in the 82nd minute.

Ten goals were still not enough for the Bavarians as Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso rounded off the 12-0 on the road.

“I am not fully satisfied with the first half as we gave Bremer SV too much space for counterattacks. We played way better in the second half. After the first half, we knew we would win the game, but we kept going. I like the way how we continued offensively,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

“I knew to play against Bayern Munich is a whole different story. We tried but we simply couldn’t hold the pace,” Bremer SV head coach Benjamin Eta said.

–IANS

bsk