Relief as Liverpool's Andy Robertson 'only' out for a month

London, Aug 10 (IANS) Liverpool’s Scottish international left-back Andy Robertson will miss the first month of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Robertson twisted his ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Athletic Bilbao, and tests have shown the extent of the injury.

“The scan suggests nothing too major, but there’s some ligament damage that will need to mend. I will be working so I can help the team sooner rather than later,” confirmed Robertson on social media.

The extent of the damage means it is very unlikely the influential defender will be able to play any of Liverpool’s matches in August, with their visit to play Leeds United on September 11 a realistic date for his return. Nevertheless, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was relieved not to be without Robertson for longer, reports Xinhua.

“I think we got lucky. It could have been much worse. It will not be too long. I’m not sure if it will be before the international break or after it but, as I say, I think we got lucky,” said Klopp after watching his side beat Osasuna 3-1 on Monday night. The game paid homage to former striker Michael Robinson, who played for both clubs and earned fame as a TV presenter in Spain, and died of cancer in April 2020.

Roberto Firmino scored twice in the game with Takumi Minamino adding a third in an impressive first-half display against the Spanish side.

–IANS

bsk