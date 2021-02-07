ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Renowned Indian tennis coach Akhtar Ali, 81, passes away (Lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Renowned Indian tennis player and coach Akhtar Ali died on Sunday, aged 81. His family members were at his bedside when he passed away at around 2.30 a.m. at his residence in Kolkata, informed his daughter Nilofer.

Ali’s son and former Davis Cup player Zeeshan Ali was in Delhi, conducting a camp, when he heard the news. He would be reaching Kolkata before the burial, which is scheduled to take place at Sola Ana graveyard in Khidirpur, Kolkata, after Asar namaaz, the last one before sunset.

“Father had dinner last evening and went to sleep. At around 2 a.m. I went to see him and at 2.30 a.m. he suddenly showed a sign of some breathing problem and we just watched as he passed away,” Nilofer, one of the three siblings, told IANS, answering the call on late Ali’s mobile number.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has a urine infection and we had admitted him in a hospital here in Kolkata. He was discharged from the hospital only yesterday, and he was completely okay. He was also happy that he had returned home,” she said.

Ali was a member of the Indian Davis Cup team from 1958 to 1964, along with stalwarts Ramnathan Krishnan, Jaidip Mukherjea, and Premjit Lall. He was the non-playing captain of the Indian team at the Davis Cup in 2008.

However, Ali was better known as a coach than a player. Some people felt that he didn’t attain more laurels as a player because of his short height. He worked with three generations of Indian players — from the great Ramesh Krishnan to the legendary Leander Paes — who all made a name for themselves globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been one of the coaches who has been working with three generations. Leander Paes is my trainee. I have worked with Ramesh Krishnan, Zeeshan Ali, and I was a private coach of Vijay Amritraj. I have produced more national champions and Davis Cup players in the country than any other coach. My success as a coach is because I try to keep learning and still I am learning,” Ali had told Sportswire in an article published on January 28, 2012.

Ali won the Junior National title at age 16 in 1955. He won the Arjuna Award in 2000.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKumble greatest match-winner India ever had: Gambhir
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tennis legend Akhtar Ali was a great person: Jaidip Mukherjea

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Tennis legend Akhtar Ali, who passed away on Sunday aged 81, was a "great person"...
Read more
Sports

India’s tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away

IANS - 0
India's celebrated tennis player and legendary coach Akhtar Ali died on Sunday. Born on July 5, 1939, Ali was a member of the Indian...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Nagal to face Berankis in 1st round

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 5 (IANS) Ace India tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the men's singles first round of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kumble greatest match-winner India ever had: Gambhir

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Gautam Gambhir on Sunday termed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the "greatest" match-winner Indian cricket team ever had."The...

Pujara dismissal revives memories of Tendulkar's in 2001

Tennis legend Akhtar Ali was a great person: Jaidip Mukherjea

Ind vs Eng: Tickets for 2nd Test to be sold only...

Mayers' 210 takes Windies to miraculous 3-wicket win over Bangladesh

England on top at the end of Day 3, Pant leads...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021