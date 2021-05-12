Adv.
Reputed hockey umpire Ravinder Sodhi passes away

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Hockey umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi, who had officiated in the Indira Gandhi International Gold Cup at Lucknow in 1988, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday following Covid-related complications. He was 66.

A technical official of repute, Sodhi had also officiated in several top domestic hockey events, including the annual Nehru Hockey tournament.

Expressing his condolences, Hockey India (HI) president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “We at Hockey India are extremely saddened to hear the news of Ravinder’s demise. His passing away has shocked the hockey fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief.”

–IANS

akm/kh

