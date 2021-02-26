Resilient Chouhan clinches Glade One Masters golf title

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow dominated the final day’s proceedings to win the Glade One Masters golf title with a four-shot margin at 17-under-199 here on Friday. He shot a five-under-67 at the Glade One Golf Resort and made up for his heartbreaking loss on the PGTI last week.

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas took second place at 13-under-203 after firing a one-under-71 in the final round.

Chouhan (35-33-64-67), the overnight joint leader along with Manu Gandas, was off to a flying start with birdies on the second and third thanks to his accurate lob wedge approach shots that left him short putts. Chouhan all but ran away with the match after his eagle-birdie on the eighth and ninth gave him a six-shot lead over nearest rival Gandas who was one-over at the turn.

Chouhan produced a magical pitching wedge shot from the fairway bunker on the eighth for the second day in succession as he once again found the hole from 115 yards and picked up an eagle-two just like he had done in round three. The birdie on the ninth came as a result of a 15-feet conversion.

Interestingly, Chouhan had also dominated last week’s event at Kalhaar Blues & Greens in Ahmedabad, having led for the first three days. However, a quadruple bogey after finding the water on the seventh hole in the final round put paid to his chances last week and saw him finish tied third.

“I’m relieved to have won today especially after the disappointment of last week. I had told myself at the start of this event that I will not repeat the mistakes of last week. The previous week was one of the rare occasions when I played in the leader group during the final round and did not win,” said 34-year-old Chouhan.

“I have now won six times while playing in the leader group in round four. When I’m in a good position I generally don’t let the opportunity slip away. But that didn’t happen last week so that was a big lesson for me.”

According to the tournament’s unique format, the first two rounds consisted of nine holes each. The cut was applied after 18 holes. The third and fourth rounds comprised 18 holes each. The tournament was played over a total of 54 holes.

–IANS

