Reus doubtful, Sancho out of CL quarters against Man City

Dortmund, April 13 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels and captain Marco Reus are doubtful for their Champions League quarter-finals second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, while winger Jadon Sancho is out.

“We’ll have to wait and see who can make it,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday, referring to the training sessions still to take place before the match, reports DPA.

Both Hummels and Reus were subbed with injuries in the 3-2 win over VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

“Both have a lot of experience in the Champions League. It would help us a lot if they were on the pitch,” Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji said.

The German club lost the first leg 2-1 in Manchester.

Sancho will certainly be missing the game. After recovering from a muscle injury, he has returned to training, but isn’t ready to play.

“He’s back on target and really pushing hard, but he isn’t yet an option. It’s important that he stays with us for a long time and doesn’t come back quickly now to be out for a long time again,” Terzic said.

Despite Sancho’s absence, Terzic hopes Dortmund will reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2013.

“That would be an unbelievable story when you see how the whole season has gone. We want to show that we can, maybe, eliminate the best team in this competition,” he said.

–IANS

akm/kh

