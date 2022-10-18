Revenant Esports ropes in prominent Korean coach Malix for its Valorant roster

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Revenant Esports has appointed well-renowned Korean coach Yoon Kyung-Ho, popularly known as Malix, to reinforce its Valorant roster.

The announcement came as a massive boost for one of India’s most consistent Valorant team-Revenant Esports, especially with Malix being a distinguished coach from the international Valorant community. He specialises in performance and strategic coaching as well as player development.

“We are elated to welcome Malix to the Revenant Esports family. His coaching expertise in Valorant will help refine the team and will be of huge importance in certain areas where we definitely need some improvement. Having a competent coach is extremely vital if you want to thrive in Esports and we feel confident having signed a coach like Malix, who possesses all the necessary skills and abilities to take us to the next level. With him mentoring the team, we are looking forward to asserting our dominance in upcoming tournaments,” said Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports.

A former in-game leader during his professional playing career in CS:GO and Valorant, Malix was impressive during his two-year tenure as coach of the Vietnamese team Cerberus Esports. He helped them emerge as a formidable force, winning the Vietnamese VCT trophy thrice. Under Malix, Cerberus Esports were also the only Vietnamese team to consistently make it to the APAC VCT on four separate occasions.

Earlier this year, Revenant Esports clinched the title of The Esports Club Community Cup and they were one of the four Indian squads to participate in the recent TEC Challenger Series wherein they had a spectacular semi-finals finish, battling against top South Asian teams.

Now, Malix will look to utilise his skillset to boost Revenant Esports’ performances by educating and mentoring the players, formulating game-winning strategies and helping the athletes achieve their potential.

“Joining one of the top Esports organisations in India is an amazing opportunity for me to take the next step in my career. Coaching Cerberus for two years was an unforgettable experience for me and I hope to scale similar heights here. I have followed the recent games of Revenant Esports to see where the squad can improve as a whole and I am waiting eagerly to discuss the strategies with the team. Hopefully, my experience will come of great use to the team and help us achieve success in the future,” said Yoon Kyung-Ho aka Malix.

Revenant Esports’ Valorant squad consists of Saaransh Dang (Whimp), Arnav Kalra (Logistaa), Shailesh Dalvi (blackhawk), Kasif Sayyed (Paradox) and Jay Patil (BADlove). With his expertise and experience, Malix will join the squad and help them prepare for the upcoming tournaments.

