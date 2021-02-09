ADVERTISEMENT
Reverse swing made us feel we were in game all the time: Anderson

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) England fast bowler James Anderson’s three-wicket burst in the first session on Tuesday broke India’s backbone as the hosts crumbled to 110/5 from 92/2 in just over six overs, before getting bowled out for 192 and losing the first Test by 227 runs here.

After the early loss of Cheteshwar Pujara, opener Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli looked to resurrect the Indian innings. But the 38-year-old England pacer used reverse swing to good effect to run through the Indian middle-order and let England barge into the game.

“There was a bit of reverse swing and we managed to get a bit of bounce and we got a good start. It (reverse swing) was huge for us. It helps you get that sort of movement in the air. Just makes you feel to be in the game all the time. The pitch wasn’t particularly quick. It was quite slow. So that movement in the air just makes it so much better for us seamers to make sure that you have a chance of wicket at any ball,” said Anderson after the match.

The right-arm pace bowler is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the history of Test cricket.

“I feel great. I enjoyed in Sri Lanka. I felt I had a very good tour there. To come here and carry on the form from there is great. I am delighted that I got the nod this week. We have really strong group of bowlers here. So exciting times of being part of this team,” he added.

In 2012-13, too, during the third Test in Kolkata, Anderson had used the reverse swing well picking six wickets, three in each innings. England had won that Test to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the series.

“It has been a hard draft these five days. It has been a tough wicket to bowl on. We had to work really hard to get this win. We are delighted that we have got this one. We have got a rest and come again hard in three days’ time,” said Anderson.

India will now look to level the series when they take on England in the second Test at the same venue from Saturday.

–IANS

