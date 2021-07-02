Rijiju lauds Sony Pictures' contribution to motivating Olympic-bound athletes

Adv.

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Friday appreciated the work done by Sony Pictures Networks India-the official broadcasters of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games-for creating specialised content to support and motivate Indian athletes competing in the quadrennial showpiece.

With the Olympics three weeks away, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), along with luminaries from diverse fields, have undertaken several ‘best wishes initiatives’ to rally the support of the country for the Indian contingent.

SPSN will launch ‘India’s Quest for Gold with Kiren Rijiju’, an interview with the minister, on July 3, which will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.

Rijiju will talk about the impact of the pandemic, athletes’ preparations through online training during the past year, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the viability of hosting the Olympics in the future, among others.

“I am very happy that as official broadcasters of the Olympic Games, Sony Pictures Networks India has created specialised programming to support and motivate Indian athletes. The Hum Honge Kamyab campaign is a wonderful initiative to galvanise icons from all walks of life to rally behind the Indian contingent.

“The Government of India has also launched the #Cheer4India campaign envisioned by Honourable PM Shri. Narendra Modi, through which we are conducting various activities across the country to create awareness about our athletes and to garner support for them,” said Rijiju in a statement on Friday.

“With the combined effort of all stakeholders, I am sure that as a nation we will be able to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm that will truly energise our athletes to give their best at Tokyo.”

SPSN has collaborated with the ministry as well as eminent personalities such as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, NP Singh, along with Bollywood personalities, renowned sportspersons, cricketers and coaches to “catalyse the Olympics momentum in the nation for the landmark event”.

SPSN has put together a series of ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ films, which have been led by these eminent personalities sending their wishes to the Indian contingent.

A seven-episode series, titled ‘The Torchbearers’ will be telecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting July 9 on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 to celebrate the country’s heroes travelling to Tokyo. The episodes will feature athletes revisiting their journeys to secure their place in the Olympics. The programme will feature athletes such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, fencer Bhavani Devi, shooters Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma and shot-putter Tejinder Toor, and several others narrate their journeys.

“While every Indian knows about the stature of the tournament (Olympics), few are aware about the athletes who represent our country. We are delighted that our campaign, ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ has received such an overwhelming response. Our attempt is to convey our best wishes to the Indian contingent and are looking forward to a splendid performance at Olympic Games,” said NP Singh, CEO and MD, Sony Pictures Networks India.

–IANS

akm/bsk