Rishabh Pant has two cuts on forehead, ligament tear in his right knee, suffered abrasion injuries on back: BCCI (2nd lead)

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurting right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday.

Early on Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in the state of Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” said Shah.

Earlier, Shah had said in his tweet that the left-handed batter is “stable” and is “undergoing scans”. “My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”

VVS Laxman, the former India Test cricketer and current chairman of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), wished Pant a speedy recovery. “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ,” he tweeted.

His IPL team, Delhi Capitals, had earlier tweeted about the accident too. “Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee.”

The franchise’s head coach, former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting, also wished for Pant’s speedy recovery. “Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon.”

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka, where he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.

–IANS

nr/bsk