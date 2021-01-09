World Sports

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves

By IANS
Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India got a couple of injury worries with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja getting hit during their batting in the first innings.

Pant, who was hit on his left elbow while trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery, has been taken for scans, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) later confirmed.

“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” said a statement from the BCCI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was, however, replaced by Wriddhiman Saha as the rules allow a wicketkeeper to be replaced by a fellow wicketkeeper in case of an injury.

Pant was criticised for his wicketkeeping during the first innings as he dropped debutant Will Pucovski a couple of times and leaked a few runs as well.

Later, Jadeja was hit on his bowling hand by a short ball from Starc towards the end of the innings. Although he resumed batting after seeking medical attention, there are still questions over whether he will be able to bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWith the advent of OTT women cops get real, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal paved the way
Next articlePujara's slow batting putting pressure on other batsmen: Ponting

Related Articles

Sports

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Read more
Sports

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara termed Pat Cummins's delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the...
Read more
Sports

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Australia took charge of the third Test on the third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they first secured...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 2

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 3

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 5

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 6

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves 7

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020