Rishabh Pant hit on elbow, taken for scans as Saha dons gloves

Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India got a couple of injury worries with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja getting hit during their batting in the first innings.

Pant, who was hit on his left elbow while trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery, has been taken for scans, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) later confirmed.

“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” said a statement from the BCCI.

He was, however, replaced by Wriddhiman Saha as the rules allow a wicketkeeper to be replaced by a fellow wicketkeeper in case of an injury.

Pant was criticised for his wicketkeeping during the first innings as he dropped debutant Will Pucovski a couple of times and leaked a few runs as well.

Later, Jadeja was hit on his bowling hand by a short ball from Starc towards the end of the innings. Although he resumed batting after seeking medical attention, there are still questions over whether he will be able to bowl.

–IANS

kh/