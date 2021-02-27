ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Road Safety World Series: Pathan, Ojha join India Legends team

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Raipur, Feb 27 (IANS) All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, Naman Ojha, and R. Vinay Kumar, who also retired on Friday will feature in the India Legends team in next month’s Road Safety World Series.

The series will be played from March 5 to 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar is part of the India Legends as well as Brand Ambassador of the league.

On the other hand, the Tilakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends have included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold, and Upul Tharanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

India Legends play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends the next day.

As cricket is the most followed sport in India and people look up to cricketers, this league aims to influence and change people’s attitude towards road safety.

Squads:

ADVERTISEMENT

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and R Vinay Kumar

Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof , Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, and Mahendra Nagamootoo

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Paul Schofiel, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall and Darren Maddy

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammed Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, and Mamoon Rashid

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article4 causes of 'Zoom fatigue' identified
Next articleSA T20 Challenge: Bavuma helps Lions set up final vs Dolphins
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Off-the-field 'doosra': Ashwin lashes out at pitch critics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, Feb 27 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin's media interaction here turned a bit bitter at one point after an English...
Read more
Sports

Delhi World Cup: English shooters' quarantine halved to 7 days

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) In a big respite for English shooters preparing to compete at next month's New Delhi's World...
Read more
Sports

Indian women's ODI, T20I teams for series vs S Africa named

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh-born all-rounder Shikha Pandey do not figure in Indian One-day International...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021