ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Roger Twose appointed New Zealand Cricket director

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland, Feb 15 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose has been appointed director by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to replace Greg Barclay, who was required to step down upon his election to the ICC chair.

Steve Tew, the CEO of NZ Rugby between 2008 and 2019, has been roped in by the NZC as a board observer.

Barclay, who recently succeeded Shashank Manohar as the second independent chairman of the International Cricket Council, was director of NZC since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twose played over 100 games for the Black Caps and represented Central Districts, Northern Districts and Wellington along with several District Associations, giving him first-hand experience of the wider cricket community in New Zealand.

Regarded as a key influencer within his era, he was a pivotal member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and was ranked second in the world for ODI batsmen that same year.He played 16 Tests and 87 ODIs for the Black Caps, scoring 628 and 2717 runs respectively.

After retiring from cricket, Twose joined the National Bank, working his way up to senior management level, before joining Willis Bond & Company Limited, serving on its senior management team and then as a director, primarily responsible for several large-scale development projects including their Wynyard Quarter project in Auckland with an end-value in excess of $500 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tew, meanwhile, was CEO of NZ Rugby 2008 to 2019, having been deputy CEO for the six years prior.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSerie A: Inter Milan moves top after beating Lazio
Next articleKenya's Beatrice Chepkoech sets new world 5km record
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Martin Snedden appointed to 2022 ICC Women's WC board

IANS - 0
Auckland, Feb 15 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chair Martin Snedden has been appointed to the board of the 2022 ICC Women's World...
Read more
News

Suniel Shetty: I worry for my kids in the industry in general

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty is aware about the continuous discussion around star kids, their lifestyles and involvement of...
Read more
Sports

Ashwin first bowler to dismiss left-handers 200 times in Tests

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the first player in the 143-year history of Test cricket to take 200...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Iran's 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June

IANS - 0
Tehran, Feb 15 (IANS) Iran Football Federation has announced that Team Melli's matches against Hong Kong, China and Cambodia in the 2022 FIFA...

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech sets new world 5km record

Serie A: Inter Milan moves top after beating Lazio

Medvedev storms into Australian Open quarters

Martin Snedden appointed to 2022 ICC Women's WC board

Several stars to miss first Indian Grand Prix athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021