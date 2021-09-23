Rohit and Hardik are recovering well, says Mumbai Indians pacer Boult

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are recovering well and it was a good decision to rest them in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, said MI pacer Trent Boult on Wednesday.

“They are both recovering well, in terms of their selection for the next game, I am not too sure. It was a bit of a precautionary move to rest them,” Boult told reporters in a virtual press conference.

Mumbai had suffered a defeat in their opening encounter of the second leg of the IPL 2021 against the CSK on Sunday and the Rohit Sharma-led side is currently at the fourth position with eight points from eight games. The side will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

“Every game is such a big game, every match is important now. But history is history, it is nice to have good results in our bag against KKR. They are a quality side. We would not take them lightly. Varun Chakravarthy is a quality bowler, I hope I do not face him being a number eleven, yeah I think more importantly it is about the batting unit of Mumbai putting up a good performance and stacking up scores,” said Boult.

The stylish seamer further said that the lucrative league will give a perfect chance to everyone to get used to the conditions ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. You could probably not have any better build-up to a tournament like the T20 World Cup. The focus is on what’s on for the next couple of weeks, but in terms of preparation, it is very good. Conditions can change quickly but having to deal with the heat and humidity is a big challenge at this stage. It is going to be interesting to see conditions move over the course of the next few weeks,” added Boult.

–IANS

cs