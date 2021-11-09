Rohit to lead India in T20Is against New Zealand; Kohli rested

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Star opener Rohit Sharma will captain the 16-member India squad in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

With Virat Kohli relinquishing the T20I captaincy, the Chetan Sharma-led National Selection Committee appointed Rohit to lead India in the three T20Is starting from November 17.

- Advertisement -

KL Rahul will be Sharma’s deputy for the series while the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja have been given a rest.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan are the new faces in the squad.

- Advertisement -

The selection committee also picked the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

- Advertisement -

India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

–IANS

avn/bsk