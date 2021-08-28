HomeWorldSports

Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

By Glamsham Bureau
Manchester, Aug 27 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” said the club in a statement.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal,” added the club in the statement.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Ronaldo had moved to Real Madrid before shifting to Juventus.

–IANS

