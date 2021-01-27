ADVERTISEMENT
Root-led England team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test series

By IANS
Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) The England cricket team, led by skipper Joe Root, on Wednesday arrived in Chennai from Sri Lanka ahead of the four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5.

The official handle of England Cricket posted a 35-second video on Twitter with a caption: “Joe Root and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series.”

In the video, the players were seen getting their kits sanitised before being greeted by the hotel staff.

Both teams will be entering the bio-bubble today. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns — who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka — had arrived in Chennai on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

