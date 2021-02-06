ADVERTISEMENT
Round 3 of Asian F3 C'ship: Daruvala finishes 2nd in first race

By IANS
Abu Dhabi, Feb 6 (IANS) Mumbai Falcons’ Jehan Daruvala on Saturday finished second in the first race of the third round of the Formula 3 Asian Championship at the Yas Marina International Circuit. The result meant that Daruvala dropped out of the lead in championship with Pinnacle Motorsports’ Pierre-Louis Chovet taking his place.

After winning two out of the three races in Round 2 over the last two days, Formula 1 hopeful Daruvala grabbed a double pole in the two qualifying sessions on Saturday morning. This is his fourth consecutive podium finish over three days.

The last two races of the third race will take place on Sunday.

Daruvala went to the top of the time sheet on his first flying lap of the day. His lap time of 1:53.399 seconds earned him his third pole position of the championship.

Chovet, 0.190 seconds slower, came in second while Alpine F1 Junior Guanyu Zhou from China took third. Daruvala did well in the second qualifying session as well, immediately going to the top of the time sheets to earn his second consecutive Pole position. Zhou and Chovet were second and third respectively.

Daruvala did not have the best of starts from pole in Race 1, though. Chovet went past Daruvala in the first corner and held on to his position to win the race. Zhou had a sluggish start but managed to retain third.

Maini, meanwhile, had a good race, climbing to eighth after starting 11th.

The starting grid for Race 2 is based on the fastest lap from Race 1, which means Chovet will start on pole while Daruvala will from sixth position and Maini from tenth. Race 3, though, will see Jehan start from pole.

“After being on pole in both qualifying sessions, it is disappointing to fall to second. I did not have the pace to challenge for the lead. But we will work hard, and I am looking forward to the races tomorrow,” said Daruvala.

–IANS

